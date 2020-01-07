Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber vs ACT Fibernet: Best long-term plans for broadband users

tech

There is no denying that the Internet has become the lifeline for most of us. Be it for browsing web-pages or for catching up with the latest news or watching your favourite movie, Internet has become a one stop solution for everything.

Telecom operators are seeing a huge prospect in data and are providing better plans to their existing customers. In the process, they are also luring prospective customers by providing added benefits.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are two of the big players that are offering high-speed internet of up to 1GBps along with access to Over-the-top (OTT) applications.

So, here is a list of the best long-term plans offered by Airtel Fiber, Jio Fiber and ACT Fibernet:

Airtel Fiber

To offer more data services and features, Airtel has recently launched monthly plans in four categories - basic, entertainment, premium and VIP. Of the four, Airtel’s basic plan is least expensive and is priced at Rs 799 per month.

This plan provides Airtel users 150GB Internet data at a speed of up to 100Mbps along with Airtel thanks benefits that come with the Airtel XStream subscription.

The costliest plan offered by Airtel is the VIP Plan which is priced at Rs 3,999 a month. Under the plan, users can enjoy unlimited Internet data at a speed of up to 1GBps.

The plan becomes all the more beneficial for people who watch TV shows online as it comes with a three-month subscription of Netflix, 12 months subscription of Amazon Prime, as well as Zee5 and Airtel XStream subscriptions.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Another big broadband service provider, Reliance Jio, is also allowing its users to choose a plan that fits their pockets. Reliance Jio has six plans -- bronze, silver, gold, diamond, platinum and titanium.

The plans come with unlimited voice calling all across the country, TV video calling/conferencing and zero-latency gaming.

Of the available plans, the most expensive is the Titanium plan, which is priced at Rs 8,499 a month and provides users 5,000GB of Internet at a speed of 1GBps.

The Gold plan of Reliance Jio offers 750GB data at a speed of up to 250MBps and users get unlimited access to OTT applications such as Hotstar, SonyLiv, Voot and JioCinema.

Reliance Jio also offers plans for 6-month and 3-month under six categories: bronze, silver, gold, diamond, platinum and titanium.

The 6-month Bronze plan is priced at Rs 699 and provides JioCinema and JioSaavn subscription. It provides 900GB of Internet data. The 6-month silver plan is priced at Rs 849 and it offers 1,800GB of data, The most expensive plan in this category is the titanum plan which costs Rs 8,499 a month and provides 45,000GB internet data.

The 3-month Reliance Jio bronze plan is priced at Rs 699 and offers JioCinema and JioSaavn. It provides 375GB of internet data. The most expensive is titanium that offers 18,750GB of internet data and OTT apps at a price of Rs 8,499.

ACT Fibernet

Another broadband service provider Act provides six plans to users. The ACT Silver Promo priced at Rs 749 a month provides internet service of 500 GB at a speed of up to 100MBps. It also provides an extra 1,000GB data, which is valid for the duration of the subscription period.

The ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond priced at Rs 999 and Rs 1,249 offer Netflix subscription to the users.

The high-end plan is ACT Phenomenal that is priced at Rs 4,999 per month and provides 2,500 GB data at a speed of up to 150MBps.