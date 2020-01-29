Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber vs ACT Fibernet vs BSNL: Best long-term plans for broadband users

One cannot think of surviving a day in today’s world without access to the internet. From browsing web-pages to checking routes, listening to music or watching your favourite movie while on the go, the internet allows you to while away time.

Telecom operators are well aware of the fact that there is huge prospect in the sector and are subsequently rolling out numerous offers to lure customers.

Here is a list of the best long-term plans offered by Airtel Fiber, Jio Fiber, BSNL, and ACT Fibernet

Airtel Fiber

While the costliest plan offered by Airtel is the VIP Plan, it also has the option for a basic ‘Entertainment’ plan at Rs 999 and a ‘Premium’ one at Rs 1499 per month respectively. The VIP plan costs Rs 3999 per month.

The ‘Entertainment’ Plan offers 300 GB internet with speed of 200Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. The ‘Premium’ plan offers 500GB internet at 300Mbps speed and unlimited local and STD calls.

The Premium plan offers unlimited internet at 1Gbps speed and unlimited calls. All three offer access to Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content.

ACT Fibernet

There are six plans offered by ACT Fibernet in Delhi ranging from Rs 749 in a month to Rs 4999 per month. The ACT Silver Promo offers 500 GB of data at 100 Mbps. The basic plan also provides 1000 GB extra data.

The Platinum Promo offers 1000 GB data at 150 MBPS and costs Rs 999. It also offers Netflix subscription.

The ACT Diamond plan too offers Netflix subscription and 1250GB data at 150 Mbps. The top-end plan is the ACT Phenomenal, which offers 2,500 GB data at 150 Mbps at Rs 4,999.

Reliance Jio Fiber

There are six broadband plans to choose from under Reliance Jio Fiber. The basic, priced at Rs 699, offers unlimited data at 100 Mbps and includes Rs 1,200 a year worth television video calling and a similar amount worth of gaming facilities.

The Titanium plan is the most expensive and is priced at Rs 8,499 a month. It provides users 5,000GB of the internet at a speed of 1GBps.

Jio also has a Gold plan which offers unlimited data at 250 Mbps and includes similar benefits. They also have Silver, Diamond and Platinum plans.

BSNL

There are 9 plans offered by state-run BSNL, starting from Rs 699 and up to Rs 3,699. The top tier plan called TriB UL data-3499 combo offers unlimited data usage and includes unlimited free calls for Rs 3,699.

It also has a Freedom ULD-1099 plan with 300GB data at 512 kbps along with unlimited calls. Then there is the basic Freedom ULD-699 plan that offers 150 Gb data at 512 kbps. It costs Rs 699.