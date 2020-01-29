e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber vs ACT Fibernet vs BSNL: Best long-term plans for broadband users

Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber vs ACT Fibernet vs BSNL: Best long-term plans for broadband users

Confused which long-term broadband plan to choose? Here’s a list from the four top broadband providers in India.

tech Updated: Jan 29, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Reliance Jio Fiber long term plans compared with Airtel, BSNL and ACT Fibernet.
Reliance Jio Fiber long term plans compared with Airtel, BSNL and ACT Fibernet.(Reliance Jio)
         

One cannot think of surviving a day in today’s world without access to the internet. From browsing web-pages to checking routes, listening to music or watching your favourite movie while on the go, the internet allows you to while away time.

Telecom operators are well aware of the fact that there is huge prospect in the sector and are subsequently rolling out numerous offers to lure customers.

Here is a list of the best long-term plans offered by Airtel Fiber, Jio Fiber, BSNL, and ACT Fibernet

Airtel Fiber

While the costliest plan offered by Airtel is the VIP Plan, it also has the option for a basic ‘Entertainment’ plan at Rs 999 and a ‘Premium’ one at Rs 1499 per month respectively. The VIP plan costs Rs 3999 per month.

The ‘Entertainment’ Plan offers 300 GB internet with speed of 200Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. The ‘Premium’ plan offers 500GB internet at 300Mbps speed and unlimited local and STD calls.

The Premium plan offers unlimited internet at 1Gbps speed and unlimited calls. All three offer access to Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Airtel Xstream content.

ACT Fibernet

There are six plans offered by ACT Fibernet in Delhi ranging from Rs 749 in a month to Rs 4999 per month. The ACT Silver Promo offers 500 GB of data at 100 Mbps. The basic plan also provides 1000 GB extra data.

The Platinum Promo offers 1000 GB data at 150 MBPS and costs Rs 999. It also offers Netflix subscription.

The ACT Diamond plan too offers Netflix subscription and 1250GB data at 150 Mbps. The top-end plan is the ACT Phenomenal, which offers 2,500 GB data at 150 Mbps at Rs 4,999.

Reliance Jio Fiber

There are six broadband plans to choose from under Reliance Jio Fiber. The basic, priced at Rs 699, offers unlimited data at 100 Mbps and includes Rs 1,200 a year worth television video calling and a similar amount worth of gaming facilities.

The Titanium plan is the most expensive and is priced at Rs 8,499 a month. It provides users 5,000GB of the internet at a speed of 1GBps.

Jio also has a Gold plan which offers unlimited data at 250 Mbps and includes similar benefits. They also have Silver, Diamond and Platinum plans.

BSNL

There are 9 plans offered by state-run BSNL, starting from Rs 699 and up to Rs 3,699. The top tier plan called TriB UL data-3499 combo offers unlimited data usage and includes unlimited free calls for Rs 3,699.

It also has a Freedom ULD-1099 plan with 300GB data at 512 kbps along with unlimited calls. Then there is the basic Freedom ULD-699 plan that offers 150 Gb data at 512 kbps. It costs Rs 699.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
‘Take your shirt off and…’: Amit Shah’s dare for CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Take your shirt off and…’: Amit Shah’s dare for CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘No one said it was crime’: French writer on paedophile sex tourism in Asia
‘No one said it was crime’: French writer on paedophile sex tourism in Asia
Apps, sites are tracking you on Facebook: Here’s how you disable it
Apps, sites are tracking you on Facebook: Here’s how you disable it
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Mercedes drives in all-new GLE 2020 at starting price of Rs 73.70 lakh
Mercedes drives in all-new GLE 2020 at starting price of Rs 73.70 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech