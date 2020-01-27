Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber vs BSNL Bharat Fiber: Best under Rs 1,000 monthly broadband plans

tech

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 18:45 IST

Most of the broadband plans offered by the telecom companies under Rs 1,000 focus on basics such as data and voice call with little additional benefits.

Airtel offers two plans in this range basic and entertainment. These are priced at Rs 799 and Rs 999 per month, respectively.

While the basic plan offers 150 GB data at a speed of up to 100 Mbps, the entertainment plan provides 300 GB data at 200 Mbps speed. Like all Airtel broadband plans, the facility to make unlimited STD and local calls along with Airtel XStream subscription are included in both.

Reliance Jio also has only two plans that are under Rs 1000 per month. The plans include the bronze plan and silver plan, available at a monthly rental of Rs 699 and Rs 849.

The Rs 699 plan comes with 100 GB data with 50 GB extra data at a speed up to 100 Mbps. While the Rs 849 plan offers 200 GB data with an extra 200 GB data at the same speed as the Rs 699 plan.

Both the plans, like all Jio plans also provide the user with, TV video calling and conferencing, and zero latency gaming worth Rs 1200. These plans also provide free voice calling across India, home networking and device security for up to 5 devices worth Rs 999 per annum.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio Fibre vs BSNL BharatFibre: Who has the best plans?

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers the maximum number of plans in this range. There are four BSNL plans under Rs 1000 per month.

The plans are Superstar 300 at Rs 749, 500GB CUL available at Rs 777, 600 GB CUL costing Rs 849 and Superstar 500, which can availed at Rs 949. The download speed of all the four plans is 50 Mbps.

We take a look at the best under Rs 1,000 monthly broadband plans from BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Airtel.

Airtel

-- The best plan offered by Airtel for a price less than Rs 1000 per month is available at a rental of Rs 999. Users get 300 GB of internet that can be utilized at a speed of 200 Mbps.

-- Apart from this, one gets subscription of Airtel Xstream, Amazon Prime Video and Zee 5 as a part of Airtel Thanks Benefit. Moreover, there is the facility of making unlimited phones calls across India, without any extra charge.

Reliance Jio Fiber

-- Jio’s best plan is called Silver and can be availed at a price of Rs 849 per month. Under this, a person can consume 200 GB data along with extra 200 GB data at a speed up to 100 Mbps. After the data is utilized, the internet speed will drop to 1 Mbps.

-- Other features in this plan include TV video calling and conferencing, zero latency gaming worth Rs 1200, home networking and device security for up to 5 devices worth Rs 999 per annum. One can also make unlimited free calls across India.

BSNL

-- The best plan from BSNL in this category is priced at Rs 849 per month and is called the 600 GB CUL plan. This plan offers 600 GB data, which can be utilized at high speed. Once all the data is used internet speed will drop down to 2 Mbps. The download speed is 50 Mbps.

Keywords: BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Fiber plans, reliance industries limited, bharati airtel, broadband, internet.