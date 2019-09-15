Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Who offers the best base monthly plan

tech

Reliance Jio is looking to disrupt the broadband segment in India the way as it did with mobile service in 2016. With Reliance Jio Fiber, the company is offering up to 1Gbps of speed, free smart TVs with select annual data plans, and lots more. Rival Airtel is also now offering up to 1Gbps along with a new Xstream hardware-software platform. Let’s compare the two operators’ entry-level monthly broadband plans.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Reliance Jio Fiber’s entry-level monthly plan, categorised as Bronze, is priced at Rs 699. The plan comes with 100Mbps data speed with 100GB data per month. The plan is bundled with 50GB additional data which will be available for six months. The company is also bundling Rs 1,200 worth TV video calling/conferencing platform, Rs 1,200 worth gaming, home networking (content sharing at home and outside), Rs 999 worth Norton device security platform.

With Reliance Jio Fiber Rs 699 plan you get Welcome Offer devices – Jio Home Gateaway (worth Rs 5,000) and Jio 4K set-top-box (Rs 6,400). Users will also get access to’s JioCinema and JioSaavn for three months. Users also get free landline calling service as well.

Airtel Fiber

Airtel’s base plan, also known as Basic plan, is priced at Rs 799. The plan comes with up to 40Mbps of data along with unlimited local and STD calling. Airtel is also offering 100GB data with this plan along with 200GB bonus data which is valid for six months. Airtel Basic plan is also eligible for Airtel Thanks Benefit. Airtel is bundling Xstream platform with the plan, unlike its other premium plans which have free access to Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium, and Netflix.

Bottomline,

Reliance Jio is clearly offering lots more than Airtel’s. You get free DTH and higher data speed as well. Customers, however, have to make one-time payment for the installation of Rs 2,500. Airtel offers free installation of its broadband connection.

