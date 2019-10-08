Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Who offers the best under Rs 1,000 broadband plan

tech

Reliance Jio recently stirred the optic fiber broadband service in India with the launch of Jio Fiber. The telco not only introduced various broadband plans, it also bundled Jio Fiber service with many features. Jio Fiber competes with players like Airtel, ACT Fibernet and Spectra who have been offering fiber broadband services in India.

Jio Fiber’s data plans range between Rs 699 and Rs 8,499 per month along with annual subscriptions. There are multiple data plans to choose from depending on the consumer’s usage. People who have minimum data requirements can opt for the basic data plans. We take a look at what Jio Fiber and Airtel V-Fiber is offering to consumers under its basic plans. Both telcos offer two data plans under Rs 1,000.

Jio Fiber

Jio Fiber’s bronze plan is priced at Rs 699 per month offering 100Mbps speed and 150GB data in total. Bundled with this plan are free voice calls, TV video calling, gaming, home networking, and Norton security for up to five devices. Users will also get access to three months of Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn.

Jio Fiber has its silver plan for Rs 849 per month with 100Mbps speed, 400GB data in total and three months access to OTT apps. Rest of the features come bundled with Jio Fiber silver plan as well. Reliance Jio Fiber service has a one-time payment of Rs 2,500 where Rs 1,500 is security deposit. Jio Fiber users also get a digital set-top-box and landline connection for free.

Airtel V-Fiber

Airtel V-Fiber data plans are slightly higher than Jio Fiber’s. The basic plans start at Rs 799 per month under which users get 150GB data, 100Mbps speed and unlimited local/STD calls. In terms of entertainment, this Airtel broadband plan comes with Airtel Thanks benefits including Amazon Prime 1 year membership and 3 months Netflix subscription.

The second Airtel V-Fiber plan is priced at Rs 999 and it offers 300GB data at 200Mbps speed. This data plan also gives consumers access to Airtel Thanks benefits. Also, both of these Airtel V-Fiber plans are compatible with Airtel Xstream service. Airtel’s V-Fiber has Rs 1,000 installation chargers while new users get a Wi-Fi router for free.

Summing up,

Reliance Jio and Airtel V-Fiber both offer similar basic data plans. Airtel V-Fiber has more options for those who are into content streaming like Amazon Prime and Netflix. Jio Fiber also gives access to OTT plans but only on the silver plan. But as for other features like gaming and video calling, Jio Fiber definitely has an upper hand.

