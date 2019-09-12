Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Xstream Fiber: Choosing the best 1Gbps broadband plan

tech

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:21 IST

Following the launch of Reliance Jio Fiber in India, Airtel is stepping up its broadband portfolio with a new Xstream platform. Airtel on Wednesday launched its first 1Gbps broadband plan with unlimited data and OTT bundles. Let’s compare Apple’s new Xstream 1Gbps broadband plan with Reliance Jio Fiber’s.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 1Gbps plan

Airtel’s new offer is listed as an “Ultra” plan on the company’s website. The new data plan joins Airtel’s existing VIP, Premium, Entertainment and Basic tiers of broadband plans. Airtel Xstream Fiber is available for Rs 3,999 per month. Users get unlimited internet. According to the company’s Terms and Conditions, unlimited data means a cap of 3,333 GB data post which users continue to the free data but at throttled 1Mbps data speed as Fair Usage Policy.

Apart from 1Gbps data speed, Airtel is offering unlimited local and STD calls. Users also get free access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream for a limited time. This Xstream Fiber plan is also bundled with Airtel Thanks benefits.

Reliance Jio Fiber 1Gbps plan

Reliance Jio Fiber’s base 1Gbps plan is available for Rs 3,999. The plan also comes with unlimited data (capped at 2,500GB. Just like Airtel, Jio Fiber also throttles data speeds to 1Mbps once the data quota is exhausted. Apart from 1Gbps speed, Reliance Jio Fiber is offering free voice calls, TV video calling/conferencing, zero-latency gaming, eligibility for Jio Fiber’s upcoming First-Day-First-Show scheme. Reliance Jio Fiber also bundles annual subscription to OTT apps which the company will reveal later.

Takeaway

Both broadband plans are evenly matched. If you’re looking for more monthly data, Airtel Xstream Fiber’s unlimited broadband plan makes a lot of sense. If you’re looking for more value-added services such as DTH and TV video conferencing you should consider Reliance Jio Fiber. Another difference between the two services is that Airtel’s broadband data comes with zero installation fee whereas Jio charges Rs 2,500 (Rs 1,500 refundable security deposit) for the installation.

