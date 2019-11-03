Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Xstream Fiber: New data plans, prices compared

tech

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:00 IST

Airtel earlier this week announced big changes to its broadband plans in India. The company is now offering more data and faster speeds at lower prices. These plans are part of Airtel’s new Xstream Fiber platform. Here’s a detailed comparison between Airtel and Reliance Jio broadband plans.

Base plan

Reliance Jio’s base plan is available for Rs 699. Called the Bronze plan, Reliance Jio is offering 100GB with 50GB extra data at 100Mbps data speeds. The plan also includes free voice calls, free TV video calling/conferencing worth Rs 1,200 per year, home networking, and device security for up to five devices worth Rs 999 per year. Reliance Jio users get three months of JioCinema and JioSaavn as part of this bundle.

Airtel’s base plan is available for Rs 799. The plan comes with 150GB monthly data, up to 100Mbps data speed and unlimited local and STD calls. The plan also supports Airtel’s Xstream access.

Under Rs 1,000 plan

Reliance Jio’s second tier Silver package is available for Rs 849. The plan comes with 200GB and 200GB extra data. It also includes includes free voice calls, free TV video calling/conferencing worth Rs 1,200 per year, home networking, and device security for up to five devices worth Rs 999 per year. The overall speed is up to 100Mbps.

Airtel is offering one Rs 999 monthly rental plan. Called the Entertainment package, Airtel is offering 300GB, up to 200Mbps and unlimited local and international calls. The plan comes bundled with Airtel Thanks benefit along with free limited access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5 Premium, and Netflix as part of the plan.

Mid-range prices

With Airtel’s revised Rs 1,499 Premium plan, customers get up to 500GB monthly data, 300Mbps speed and access to annual subscription of OTT apps. Customers are also eligible for the Airtel Thanks benefits. Like above mentioned plans, Airtel is bundling Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream.

While Airtel has one mid-range pack, Reliance Jio Fiber is giving two options – priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499.

For Rs 1,299, Jio is offering 250Mbps speed, 500GB and 250GB additional data, free voice calling, and the same OTT and device security bundles.

The Rs 2,499 offers 500Mbps data speed along with 1,250GB and 250GB extra data per month. Jio is also bundling the OTT apps, VR platform access, and in-house JioCinema and Jio device security tools. You’ll also get First Day First show content with Rs 2,499 plans.

1Gbps plans

Airtel recently launched a 1Gbps fiber-based broadband plan in India. Available for Rs 3,999 per month, Airtel is bundling unlimited internet, up to 1Gbps data speed, and unlimited local and STD calls. You also get Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream.

Reliance Jio fibers offers two 1Gbps plans, priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499. The base 1Gbps plan offers 2,500 GB data, and bundles such as OTT apps, Joi suite apps, VR platform access, and First Day First show eligibility. With Rs 8,499 you get the same bundles and data speed, but more monthly data at 5,000GB.

Bonus

Airtel is also allowing users to expand their broadband plans with Rs 299 additional payment and get unlimited data. Note the company has now ended the data rollover feature for broadband customers.