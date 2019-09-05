Reliance Jio Fiber: Welcome Offer’s ‘JioForever’ annual data plans explained

tech

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:19 IST

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced complete details of its Jio Fiber broadband service. The company is offering monthly data plans starting at Rs 699 and goes up to Rs 8,499. Reliance Jio Fiber is bundled with free voice calls, TV video calling and conferencing (worth Rs 1,200 per year), zero-latency gaming (worth Rs 1,200 per year), content sharing at home and outside, and Norton device security up to 5 devices (worth Rs 999 per year).

Reliance Jio is offering as many as six Jio Fiber plans – Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. Under the Bronze Rs 699 monthly data plan users get up to 100Mbps data speed and 100GB data and 50GB extra data. The Silver monthly data plan is priced at Rs 849 and offers 100Mbps speed, 200GB data, and 200GB extra data.

Gold and Diamond monthly data plans are priced at Rs 1,249 and Rs 2,499 respectively. The two plans offer 250Mbps data speed with 500GB+250GB data, and 500Mbps data speed with 1,250GB + 250GB data respectively. Platinum and Titanium plans are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively and come with 1Gbps data speed. The two plans offer 2,500GB and 5,000GB monthly data.

Reliance Jio is allowing users to convert these plans into Forever data plans under its Welcome Offer. This essentially means users can get annual Bronze data plan along with complimentary benefits. Let’s break down Reliance Jio’s Welcome Offer for Fiber broadband users.

Bronze JioForever annual plan: Users will need to pay Rs 8,388 annual subscription fee for this plan. Jio is bundling Muse 2 6W Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 2,999, Jio Home Gateway (worth Rs 5,000), and 4K set-top-box (worth Rs 6,400). This plan also offers access to Jio content.

Silver JioForever annual plan: Available for Rs 10,188 per year, users get Thump 2 12W Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 3,999. Just like the Bronze annual plan, Jio is offering, Jio Home Gateway (worth Rs 5,000), and 4K set-top-box (worth Rs 6,400) to Fiber users. The plan offers access to “leading OTT apps”, according to Jio.

ALSO READ: Here’s what rival Airtel V-Fiber is offering to broadband users

Jio’s Annual Plans ( Reliance Jio )

Gold JioForever annual plan: Priced at Rs 31,176, this is the first annual plan to offer a free HD TV (24-inch worth Rs 12,990). It also includes Jio Home Gateway (worth Rs 5,000), and 4K set-top-box (worth Rs 6,400). Users also have access to OTT apps.

Diamond JioForever annual plan: Available for Rs 29,998, users will get HD TV (24-inch worth Rs 12,990). The plan also has Jio Home Gateway and 4K set-top-box. Note the difference between Gold and Diamond plan is the speed limit and data quota.

Platinum JioForever annual plan: Priced at Rs 47,988, Reliance Jio is offering a free 32-inch HD TV worth Rs 22,990, Home Gateway (worth Rs 5,000), and 4K set-top-box (worth Rs 6,400) with this plan.

Titanium JioForever annual plan: Available for Rs 101,988, users get 43-inch 4K TV worth Rs 44,990 with the plan. Just like other data plans, Jio is also bundling Home Gateway and 4K set-top-box.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 19:43 IST