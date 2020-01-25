Reliance Jio Fibre vs BSNL BharatFibre: Who has the best plans?

tech

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:54 IST

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently unveiled a broadband plan under the BharatFiber service. The move puts BSNL in a direct competition with Reliance Industries’ offering Jio Fiber in this lucrative segment.

The new BSNL plan, priced at Rs 1,999, was made available on January 8. It has been rolled out only for a period of 90 days. Jio has a somewhat similar plan in this category that has 1.25TB data and costs Rs 2,499.

BSNL had earlier introduced changes in six broadband service plans. The plans are now priced at Rs 777, Rs 1277, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16, 999.

Jio Fiber too offers six plans to its users with a variety of benefits. Jio has named its plans bronze, silver, gold, diamond, platinum and titanium. These plans are priced at Rs 699, Rs 849, Rs 1299, Rs 2499, Rs 3999, and Rs 8499, respectively.

Both the brands offer subscription of OTT (over-the-top) media apps in various plans. Jio gives subscription of Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, SunNxt, Voot and JioCinema while the BSNL has Amazon Prime subscription as a part of its Bharat Broadband plans.

Jio allows unlimited access to OTT apps for plans above the price of Rs 849, but the plans under which BSNL offers subscription of Amazon Prime Video is not known as of now.

While there is a good range of broadband plans that are available in both BSNL and Jio, the best plans are those that offer the maximum number of services at a reasonable price.

We’ve taken a look at the most cost effective plans that is available in Reliance Jio and BSNL:

BSNL BharatFibre

BSNL’s newly launched plan costs Rs 1,999 and lets users consume 1500 GB of data at a speed of 200 Mbps. However, once the data is exhausted the speed of the internet gets reduced to 2 Mbps. One also gets the benefit of making free voice calls across the country.

According to BSNL, it will be available for a period of 90 days only. The scheme, which came into effect from January 8, 2020, will only be available till April 6, 2020. After this period by the state-run telecom firm elapses, a person has to switch to a different plan.

Reliance Jio Fibre

Jio’s Gold plan is available at a monthly price of Rs 1299 and it offers 500 GB data, and an additional 250 GB data at a speed up to 250 Mbps. Once the entire data is utilized or the time of the plan, which is 30 days, is over, the speed of the internet drops down to 1 Mbps.

Along with this, this plan by Jio also allows users to make unlimited phone calls across the country without any charge. Furthermore, one can play zero latency games and do telephone video calling, each worth Rs 1200, as a part of this plan.

The plan also permits home networking, which basically includes content sharing at home and outside. The cost of subscription of OTT apps is also included.