Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Beware of fake ‘Activation Request’ email links

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:46 IST

Cyber criminals are trying to exploit the buzz around Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber broadband service, expected to launch on August 12.

According to reports, scammers are sending emails with “Gigafiber - Activation Request Received” subject line. To make these emails look genuine, scammers have added Jio’s banner images along with “activation request received.”

Telecomtalk reports that these phishing emails have Jio-inspired fonts and graphics. If users look closely at the send ID of these emails, it’s not the genuine one. If you’ve also received such emails in your inbox, we strongly recommend not clicking on any link. You can also mark these emails as spam or block the sender completely.

Reliance Jio is expected to launch its GigaFiber services at the company’s annual general meeting on August 12. Reliance Jio GigaFiber was announced last year but has been available as part of beta test. Currently, Reliance Jio is running a preview offer under which it is offering up to 100Mbps of internet speed and complimentary access to Jio’s premium apps.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 18:46 IST