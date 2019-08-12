Reliance Jio GigaFiber to launch on September 5, data plans start at Rs 700 per month

tech

Reliance on Monday said its Jio GigaFiber broadband service will be commercially available on September 5. Reliance Jio founder Mukesh Ambani made this announcement at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019.

Reliance Jio’s Fiber data plans start at Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000. The base plan of Jio Fiber will offer 100Mbps data speed and the maximum speed will go up to 1Gbps. Jio even demonstrated a speed test of its GigaFiber service reaching 1Gbps internet speeds.

Jio Fiber data plans will be bundled with subscriptions to premium OTT platforms. Jio hasn’t specified which OTT plans it will offer as yet. At present, Jio users get a free subscription to Hotstar. Jio also has a ‘Welcome Offer’ for users who opt for Jio Fiber annual plans. These customers will get a free HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K Jio set-top box.

Jio also announced its premium Jio Fiber customers will get access to new movies released on the same day. Jio calls this its ‘First Day First Show’ feature which will be available during mid 2020. More features for Jio Fiber users include free voice calls to anyone in the country. Jio also unveiled affordable international calling rates like US/Canada pack priced at Rs 500 per month.

Once Jio Fiber commercially launches across the country, interested customers can register for it through My Jio app or Jio’s official website. The company plans to reach 20 million residences and 15 million business establishments in 1,600 towns with its Jio Fiber service.

Reliance Jio announced its foray into broadband service at last year’s AGM with the launch of Jio GigaFiber. At launch, Mukesh Ambani said Jio GigaFiber will power three levels of users starting with home, small businesses and large enterprises. Starting on August 15, 2018, Jio started running a beta trial of its GigaFiber service in India.

Jio GigaFiber was offered with a preview offer under which users received 100Mbps speed with 100GB of data for 90 days. Once this data was exhausted, users could get a top-up of additional 40GB data.

