Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Customers to get free HD, 4K LED TV, 4K set-top-box with annual plans

tech

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:56 IST

Reliance Jio on Monday launched a “Jio Fiber Welcome Offer” under which it will offer a free HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K set-top-box to customers availing its annual Fiber data plans.

At RIL’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani revealed the company’s long-awaited GigaFiber broadband plans will be commercially available to users from September 5. The broadband service will help Jio offer “ultra high definition entertainment” content, virtual reality content, multi-party video conferencing, voice-enabled virtual assistants, and interactive gaming. The broadband services will also be bundled with smart home solutions (Internet of Things).

The base plan of Reliance Jio GigaFiber will be available to users for Rs 700 month. Users will get up to 100Mbps data speeds with the base plan. The premium plans will cost up to Rs 10,000 per month and with maximum speeds up to 1Gbps.

Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber broadband plan will also come bundled with subscriptions to popular OTT platforms in India. The company also launched a Jio Postpaid Plus premium service which will feature family plans, cheaper international roaming plans, and better service experience.

The complete details of Reliance Jio Fiber service will be available from September 5 via Jio.com and MyJio application.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 13:45 IST