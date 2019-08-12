Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Data plans, price, availability, and everything else you need to know

tech

Reliance Jio GigaFiber is finally out of beta. At its Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio announced GigaFiber will be commercially available to customers starting September 5 to mark Jio’s third anniversary in India. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani gave a preview of what to expect from Jio Gigafiber broadband services.

Jio Gigafiber: Data plans and speeds

The complete details of Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber will be revealed on September 5 when the service will be available to all users. Today, Jio said GigaFiber broadband services will be available at a starting price of Rs 700 per month. The base plan will offer 100Mbps data speeds. Reliance Jio will offer data plans at different price points for home and business users with up to Rs 10,000 per month plans. Users will receive up to 1Gbps of data speeds.

JioPostPaid Plus

Reliance Jio launched a special mobility service for Jio Fiber users. Subscribers of JioPostPaid Plus will get priority SIM-setup service at home. Users are also promised seamless data and voice connectivity across all devices. Reliance also promised to launch Family plans which will give users more control on data and allow sharing with their family members. PostPaid Plus subscribers will also get low-cost calling packs for international roaming. PostPaid Plus will also be a universal hub for all home solutions.

Free TV, set-top-box

Customers, who avail Reliance Jio Fiber annual plans, will be eligible for free 4K or HD LED TV. Jio will also offer a free 4K set-top-box with these annual plans. The annual plans will be called Jio Forever plans as part of Jio Welcome Offer.

Landline services

Reliance Jio said Fiber subscribers will get free voice calls from home to any Indian operator mobile or fixed. The calling service will be free for a lifetime. Jio also announced low-cost fixed-line rates for international calling. Jio said the default tariffs on Jio HOME PHONE will cost one-fifth to one-tenth of the current industry tariffs. Jio also launched an unlimited international calling pack at ‘Rs 500 per month’ for the US and Canada.

Free content

Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband service will come bundled with subscriptions to the popular OTT apps. Reliance Jio did not reveal the name of OTT partners. Jio Fiber subscribers will also watch select movies on their TVs/home devices the same day they’re released in theatres. Called ‘Jio First-day-first-show’, the facility will be available starting mid-2020.

