Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Expected launch date, data plans, and everything else you need to know

Reliance Jio’s broadband service ‘JioGigaFiber’ is reportedly going to commercially launch on August 12. The service was announced in July last year but has been available to select number of users as part of beta testing. Reliance Jio is expected to launch Jio GigaFiber services with ultra low-cost tariffs and free service bundles, akin to its early mobile data tariffs and plans.

Fibre optic

Reliance Jio’s new broadband service leverages fibre optic-based network to deliver high speed internet. The fibre optic is said to be faster and more reliable than the traditional copper wire networks. Users can expect lower latency and higher throughput from the service. Jio claims users will receive up to 1Gbps of internet speeds and can download big files in mere “milliseconds.”

“Fiber networks are not required to be changed post installation as the companies upgrade them with latest technology that creates the electronic light pulses and not by replacing the fiber cables,” says the company on its website.

Early access

To get started, you need to first register on the company’s official website. Provide your location (work or home), email ID and phone. Verify the registration through an OTP which you will receive on your phone. Jio is currently offering free installation of the ONT device but does charge Rs 4,500 (refundable) security deposit.

Reliance Jio is currently running a ‘JioGigaFiber preview offer’ under which you will get up to 100Mbps speed for 100GB of data with 90 days of validity. If you exhaust your data quota, you can also top-up up to 40GB of additional data for free via MyJio app or Jio.com.

Additional services, products

Reliance Jio is expected to launch new products and services complimentary to its GigaFiber. The company is expected to launch GigaRouter and GigaTV set-top box devices. It will also reportedly launch a range of new Internet of Things (IoT) products such as smart speaker, Wi-Fi extender, TV camera, video and audio dongle, and smart plug among others.

Low tariffs

According to reports, Reliance Jio will introduce a combo package of broadband, TV service, and landline. The package is expected to be priced around Rs 600 per month. Dubbed as Triple Pay Plan, the package will come with 28 days of validity and 100GB of data.

