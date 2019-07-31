Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Here’s what the rival Airtel V-Fiber is offering

tech

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:00 IST

Reliance Jio GigaFiber will reportedly announce the commercial launch of its GigaFiber broadband service on August 12. The FTTH (fiber to the home) service has been available to users as part of the beta test for last one year. Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber service will compete with Airtel’s fiber-optic based service, Airtel V-Fiber.

Launched in 2016, Airtel V-Fiber is offering up to 300Mbps data speeds and is available in all major cities in India.

Airtel V-Fiber Data Plans, Speeds

Airtel offers four monthly V-Fiber data plans. The base plan is priced at Rs 799 and features unlimited local and STD calls, up to 40Mbps speed, 100GB broadband data, up to 200GB bonus data for six months.

The Rs 1,099 data plan features unlimited local and STD calls, up to 100Mbps speed, 300GB broadband data, up to 500GB bonus data for six months. With Rs 1,599 data plan, Airtel V-Fiber consumers get unlimited local and STD calls, up to 300Mbps speed, 600GB broadband data, up to 1000GB bonus data for six months. Note that Airtel also bundles data roll-over and Airtel Thanks Benefits on Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,599 plans.

Airtel is offering a premium Rs 1,999 V-Fiber data plan with unlimited local and STD calls, up to 100Mbps speed and unlimited broadband data. Airtel doesn’t give bonus data and data roll-over facility on this plan. You can get Airtel Thanks benefits though.

Airtel Thanks Benefits

Airtel recently launched a ‘Thanks Benefits’ programme for customers with V-Fiber’ home broadband plans of Rs 1099 and above. Under this programme, Airtel is giving free three months of Netflix, one year of Amazon Prime, full access to ZEE5, and full access to Airtel TV Premium.

Airtel V-Fiber vs Jio GigaFiber

Reliance Jio hasn’t yet announced its data plans yet. According to reports, GigaFiber data plans will be much lower than Airtel’s. Right now, Jio is running a GigaFiber Preview Offer under which users get up to 100Mbps speed along with free access to host of Jio’s premium apps. According to reports, GigaFiber’s commercial launch will include the debut of Triple Play Plan under which users get DTH-broadband-TV combo for a monthly subscription of Rs 600.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 15:16 IST