Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Here’s what to expect from the new broadband service

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:36 IST

Reliance Jio announced its broadband service “Jio GigaFiber” in July last year. Expected to disrupt the broadband space in India, Reliance Jio has been offering GigaFiber to select users as part of beta testing. Jio is now reportedly ready for the commercial launch and will formally announce it at its Annual General Meeting on August 12.

Here’s what you can expect from Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber service.

Low tariffs

Reliance Jio disrupted the mobile broadband space in India with ultra low tariffs along with free access to premium suite of Jio’s premium apps. Reliance is expected to launch its GigaFiber service with similar low tariffs. According to reports, one of the offerings from Jio will include a Triple Pay plan, which consists of broadband, DTH and landline for Rs 600 per month.

Faster internet speeds

Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber will deliver maximum speeds up to 1Gbps. The company, however, will launch different plans with different peak speeds. As far as 1Gbps speeds go, very few broadband players offer this limit. Spectra offers 1Gbps broadband plans in Delhi, Bengaluru, Noida and Gurgaon. ACT Fibernet also offers 1Gbps download speeds. Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber earlier this year topped Netflix ISP Speed Index.

Additional services

Along with GigaFiber services, Jio is expected to officially launch GigaTV service. The company will introduce a dedicated set-top-box which will allow users to live stream high resolution content on their TVs. The set-top-box supports up to 4K resolution and voice control and brings access to over 600 TV channels and 1000s of movies and songs.

Internet of Things

Reliance Jio had also announced launching a bunch of smart home IoT products last year. These products include audio and video dongle, smart speaker, Wi-Fi extender, smart plug to TV camera and more. It is worth noting that Reliance Jio has made investments in popular Indian cable operators such as Den Networks and Hathway Cable.

