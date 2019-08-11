Reliance Jio GigaFiber, Jio Phone 3 set for launch at RIL AGM 2019: 5 things to know

tech

Reliance will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12. The company is expected to finally announce the commercial launch of its broadband service, Jio GigaFiber. Reliance Jio is also likely to unveil a new smart feature, JioPhone 3.

Reliance Jio had unveiled GigaFiber broadband service last year. Since then, the company has been running a preview programme for select users in India. Reliance Jio GigaFiber is said to disrupt the broadband space with low-cost tariffs and bundles that give access to GigaTV service and Jio’s premium suite of apps.

Jio GigaFiber broadband plans

Reliance Jio will offer at least three data plans. The base plan will be available to users for Rs 500 per month with data speeds up to 100Mbps. Another plan, dubbed as Triple Play plan, is expected to be priced at Rs 600. The package will feature a combination of Jio’s DTH, broadband and landline services. Users get up to 100GB of data with this plan. The premium plan will be priced around Rs 1,000 per month will have the same DTH, broadband and landline bundle but with complimentary support for Internet of Things (IoT) products.

Complimentary landline services

Reliance Jio GigaFiber users are likely to get free landline services with the commercial launch. The company has reportedly begun rolling out the free service to select users. According to reports, some users have received notification in their MyJio application about the availability of free landline service.

Jio GigaFiber: Internet speeds

Even though Jio is offering maximum up to 100Mbps under its preview offer, the company had promised to offer up to 1Gbps of internet speeds to users. It’s likely the company will offer the 1Gbps speeds with select and premium data plans. Right now very few internet service providers such as Spectra and ACT Fibernet offer 1Gbps data plans in India.

Reliance Jio Phone 3

Since Jio’s debut, Reliance has launched two smart feature phones which offer 4G mobile internet and access to popular apps such as YouTube and WhatsApp. At the upcoming AGM, Reliance Jio is expected to unveil a JioPhone 3. The successor to Reliance JioPhone 2 is expected to run on KaiOS and powered by MediaTek chip. Reliance JioPhone 3 is also expected to offer improved specifications and features.

JioGigaFiber Preview Offer

Reliance Jio is currently running a preview offer for users in India. Under this offer Reliance Jio GigaFiber users get 100Mbps data speeds. Note that users get 50Mbps of speed on Wi-Fi with this device. Users, however, can get full 100Mbps speed with LAN connection to the router. Jio Preview users have to pay Rs 2,500 for the ONT device (refundable security deposit).

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 11:38 IST