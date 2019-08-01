Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Key data plans you can expect from new broadband service

tech

Updated: Aug 01, 2019

Reliance Jio is gearing up for the commercial launch of its long-awaited GigaFiber broadband service. The operator is also expected to reveal GigaFiber data plan pricing and other related services and products at its Annual General Meeting on August 12. Ahead of the official launch, US brokerage firm Bank of America- Merrill Lynch has revealed what to expect from Reliance Jio GigaFiber’s commercial launch in India.

According to the firm, Reliance Jio is unlikely to give big discounts on its new home broadband service but will focus on clubbing value-added offerings. It also said that Reliance Jio will aim to reach 50 million GigaFiber subscribers in the next three to five years. Bank of America- Merrill Lynch predicts GigaFiber will debut with at least three data plans, expected to start at as low as Rs 500 per month.

Reliance Jio’s cheapest broadband FTTH plan is expected to offer 100Mbps data speeds. This basic plan is likely to cost Rs 500 per month. The second plan from GigaFiber, expected to be priced around Rs 600 per month, will offer a combination of DTH, broadband and landline services. This plan is also dubbed as Triple Pay Plan.

There will also be a third premium plan which is expected to cost around Rs 1,000 per month and will offer a combination of broadband service, TV, and support for IoT products. Jio is likely to offer landline as a complimentary service with all of its data plans.

Reliance Jio is currently running a GigaFiber Preview Offer under which it is offering up to 100Mbps data speeds to consumers. Note that Reliance Jio gives only 50Mbps of speed on Wi-Fi but users can access full 100Mbps speed with LAN connection to the router. Jio may also introduce a similar 50Mbps broadband plan.

