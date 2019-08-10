Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: Data plans, internet speeds, how to register and more

tech

Reliance Jio will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12. Here, the telco is expected to make new announcements on its products including Jio GigaFiber service and JioPhone 3.

Reliance Jio had unveiled its GigaFiber service at the last AGM. The telco has since then been running a GigaFiber Preview Offer which offers consumers data speeds up to 100Mbps. The telco will most likely give more details on its GigaFiber service at the upcoming AGM. US brokerage firm Bank of America- Merrill Lynch has also revealed what to expect from the new internet service.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Data plans

Reliance Jio is said to debut the service with at least three data plans. The cheapest data plan will be priced at Rs 500 per month and it will offer 100Mbps internet speeds. The second Jio GigaFiber plan dubbed ‘Triple Pay Plan’ could be priced at Rs 600. Under this plan, consumers will get DTH service, broadband internet and landline services as well.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber’s premium plan is expected to be priced around Rs 1,000 per month. This data plan will offer all three services mentioned above including support for IoT products. At the same time, Jio might bundle landline with all of its GigaFiber plans.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Internet speeds

At the time of launch, Jio promised its GigaFiber service would offer maximum speeds of up to 1Gbps. The telco will however offer different plans offering different peak speeds. Jio would be competing with other fiber optic broadband companies like Spectra and ACT Fibernet. These two companies also offer 1Gbps download speeds but in select cities.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber: How to register

At present, Jio’s GigaFiber service is available in beta testing and users can sign up for it. To register, one needs to visit GigaFiber.Jio.com/registration and provide the required information like address, full name and mobile number. Jio GigaFiber is available with a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500. Users will get up to 100Mbps speed for 100GB of data with 90 days validity. Once this data is exhausted, users can get a top-up of 40GB data done through MyJio app or jio.com.

