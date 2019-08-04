Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: JioPhone 3 features, expected broadband plans, and more

tech

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:45 IST

Reliance Jio is reportedly going to launch GigaFiber broadband service at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12. Jio had introduced its FTTH service in July last year. Since then Jio has been running beta test GigaFiber with select users under a Preview Offer. The company is going to finally reveal commercial plans, pricing and availability of its GigaFiber later this month. Reliance Jio is also expected to launch the third iteration of its smart feature phone, dubbed as Reliance JioPhone 3.

Ahead of the official commercial launch, US brokerage firm Bank of America- Merrill Lynch gave a preview of what to expect from the new broadband services. According to the company, Reliance Jio isn’t going to be as aggressive as it was for the mobile broadband space a few years ago. It is expected to target 50 million userbase in the next three to five years. The firm predicted Jio will launch at least three data plans for GigaFiber users.

Base plan: Reliance Jio will offer its GigaFiber broadband service at a monthly subscription of Rs 500. Users will get a maximum data speeds of 100Mbps. Jio will bundle a complimentary landline service with the plan.

Triple pay plan: Priced at Rs 600 month, this GigaFiber plan offers a combo pack of DTH, broadband and landline. This plan will be available with 28 days of validity and up to 100GB of data.

Premium plan: Reliance Jio will offer a bigger bundle featuring DTH, broadband, landline, and support for IoT devices. This plan will be available to users for approximately Rs 1,000 per month.

Currently, Reliance Jio’s Preview Offer gives data speeds up to 100Mbps to consumers. While Jio isn’t charging any installation fee, but it does take a security deposit (refundable) of Rs 2,500. Under the updated Preview Offer, Jio users get 50Mbps data speeds on Wi-Fi and full 100Mbps with LAN connection.

Reliance JioPhone 3

Reliance Jio is also expected to launch JioPhone 3 at its AGM later this month. The operator has teamed up with MediaTek and Google-backed KaiOS for the next 4G smart feature phone. Last year Reliance Jio introduced JioPhone 2 with an updated design and features. The second-gen smart feature phone retails for Rs 2,999. Reliance Jio’s JioPhone is one of the most popular feature phones in India. According to Counterpoint Research’s Q2 2019 report, Jio had 28% market share in India followed by Samsung (21%) and Lava (12%).

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 13:44 IST