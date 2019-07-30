Reliance Jio GigaFiber Preview offer explained: Data plan, speed, installation, and more

tech

Reliance Jio is reportedly ready for the commercial launch of its GigaFiber broadband service. The company is expected to formally announce the availability of GigaFiber at its Annual General Meeting on August 12.

Reliance Jio’s broadband service is already available to select number of users as part of beta testing. The company is currently offering a JioGigaFiber preview offer to users. Here’s everything you need to know about this scheme.

Data plan & speed

Under the JioGigaFiber preview offer, Reliance is offering up to 100Mbps free data to users. The offer also includes free access to host of Jio’s premium apps. In case, you exhaust your monthly data quota, you can top-up additional 40GB of data via Reliance MyJio app or through Jio.com. Right now, Jio’s GigaFiber services are pre-paid but the operator plans to launch post-paid plans soon.

Installation

Reliance Jio says it does not levy installation charges, but it does take refundable security Deposit of Rs.2,500 taken for the ONT device. Users can pay this amount through credit card, debit card, Jio Money or Paytm wallets.

How to register

To register, you need to visit GigaFiber.Jio.com/registration. Here provide your location (work or home) and then enter your full name, mobile number, and email ID. You will receive an OTP on your registered phone number for the final verification.

