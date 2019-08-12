Reliance Jio GigaFiber set for launch at RIL AGM 2019: Expected data plans, price and more

tech

Reliance is set to host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. The company is set to make a host of important announcements including the commercial launch of its GigaFiber broadband service. Announced last year, Reliance JioGigaFiber has been available to select users across India as part of a beta trial.

Reliance Jio’s new fiber optic-based broadband service is set to compete with Airtel’s V-fiber and other fiber-optic broadband services in India. Jio had promised to offer up to 1Gbps data speeds with its broadband services. Currently, Jio’s GigaFiber services are available as a preview offer with data speeds up to 100Mbps. The company is offering free installation of the ONT device but charges Rs 2,500 security deposit (refundable).

According to Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber service will debut with at least three data plans. All plans will come with complimentary landline services. The base plan will be available to Jio users for Rs 500 per month with data speeds up to 100Mbps whereas a Triple Pay Plan, a combination of DTH, broadband and TV service, will be available for Rs 600 per month. The premium plan is expected to be priced around Rs 1,000 per month and will offer DTH, broadband, landline and IoT bundle.

Reports also suggest Reliance Jio will launch a new smart feature phone, dubbed as Jio Phone 3. The phone is expected to run on MediaTek chip and Google-backed KaiOS.

