Reliance Jio GigaFiber set top box features: MR content, gaming, free voice calls and more

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:08 IST

Reliance Jio made a slew of announcements at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019. Reliance Jio’s much talked about GigaFiber broadband service finally gets a launch date of September 5. The telco also announced data plans for Jio GigaFiber along with features users will get with its digital set top box.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber data plans range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000. Jio GigaFiber basic data plan will offer internet speeds up to 100Mbps. The company also promised data speeds going up to 1Gbps. Along with the Jio GigaFiber, customers will get a landline connection and a digital set top box for free.

Jio GigaFiber’s set top box comes with a bunch of exciting features. Here’s a look at what customers get with it.

Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality (VR and MR)

Jio’s set top box is equipped to support VR and MR content. The company demonstrated MR content in different categories like shopping, education and movies. MR shopping will let users experience the clothes they wish to purchase. Jio will also launch its Holoboard MR headset soon. The MR headset is developed by Tessarect, a startup Jio invested in recently.

Local cable operators

Reliance Jio will broadcast channels from local cable operators (LCOs). The telco has already acquired controlling stakes in Hathway, DEN and GTPL. These LCOs will be able to broadcast HD content to Jio GigaFiber customers.

Gaming

Jio’s set top box also supports console gaming with compatibility for all gaming controllers. The set top box comes with a built-in graphics card. At launch, the set top box will support games like FIFA 2019. Jio has also partnered with companies like Tencent Games and Microsoft to bring in more games in the future. Jio also promises zero latency gaming with its set top box.

Premium OTT content

With the Jio set top box, customers will have access to premium content from leading OTT platforms. There’s also a ‘First Day First Show’ feature which will allow customers to watch movies the same day as the theatre release. This feature will be available in mid-2020.

Voice and video calls

Jio GigaFiber customers will able to make free voice calls from the landline to any operator (mobile or fixed) in India. The set top box also support group video calls up to four members. Jio also unveiled international calling packs priced at Rs 500 per month which offers unlimited calls to the US and Canada.

Jio Fiber Welcome Offer

Jio will run a limited time ‘Welcome Offer’ for GigaFiber annual subscription plans. Customers opting for the annual plans will get a 4K set top box and HD or 4K LED TV or home PC for free.

