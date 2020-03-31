Reliance Jio gives complimentary talktime, SMS to JioPhone users

tech

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 14:57 IST

Reliance Jio launched a couple of benefits for its users like double data on JioFiber and mobile. The telco has now launched benefits for its JioPhone users. Jio is offering extra minutes of calls and SMS in addition to extension of validity.

JioPhone users will get 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS for free till April 17. JioPhone users will also continue receiving incoming calls even after the validity for their recharge plan has expired. These offers are available to all JioPhone users across the country. The company has so far launched two JioPhones including the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The smart feature phone comes with access to apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube.

Jio’s latest offer comes shortly after Airtel announced initiatives for its low-income customers. Airtel extended the validity of its 80 million low-income users allowing incoming calls post the validity date. Airtel also said it will credit Rs 10 in all the prepaid accounts of its low-income customers.

Earlier this week Jio also announced the facility of recharging via ATM machines. The company partnered with banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank to enable this recharge option. Jio users can enter their mobile number, recharge plan and the money will be deducted from their bank account.

Jio has already launched benefits like doubling data and adding more non-Jio calling minutes on its 4G vouchers. It also announced double data on all its JioFiber plans. Jio is also offering its JioFiber service at 10 Mbps speed and 100GB data without any service charge. Customers need to pay only the Rs 1,500 security deposit for the installation. But this offer is for new customers and wherever it is geographically feasible.