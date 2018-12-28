Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2019 offer: Highlights of the new 100% cashback scheme

Reliance Jio on Friday launched a new scheme for its prepaid subscribers. Under the new ‘Happy New Year’ plan, Reliance Jio is offering 100% cashback on its popular Rs 399 recharge.

Unlike previous Jio schemes, this cashback is available in the form of AJIO coupons. The scheme is available until January 31, 2019.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2019: Highlights

The scheme is available starting December 28, 2018 till January 31, 2019.

The Jio Happy New Year 2019 offer is only valid on Rs 399 prepaid recharges.

After recharge, cashback is credited in your MyCoupons section of the MyJio app.

You can redeem the coupon via AJIO’s app or website on minimum purchase of Rs 1,000.

The coupons can be redeemed over and above existing AJIO offers.

You can redeem the coupon until March 15, 2019.

The scheme is available for all and new Reliance Jio subscribers.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 18:48 IST