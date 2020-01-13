Reliance Jio’s ‘Happy New Year 2020’ plan revisited: Check price, data benefits, and more

tech

Reliance Jio, in the beginning of the year 2020, introduced a new prepaid plan for its users. The plan, called the Jio Happy New Year 2020, was launched with a total of 547.5GB data and a validity of 365 days.

As a part of the Jio Happy New Year 2020 plan, users get a total of 1.5GB high speed data every day. Once this limit is exceeded, Jio users can still access the Internet but at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

Additionally, users can make unlimited calls to other other Jio phone users, while Jio to non-Jio calls have been restricted at 12,000 minutes. Other benefits include 100 SMSs per day and a complimentary subscription of Jio Apps.

Reliance Jio has three other plans that offer 1.5GB data per day. The list includes plans worth Rs 555, Rs 399 and Rs 199. However, these plans are valid for a shorter duration. On the other hand, the company hasn’t announced the date post which it will stop offering its Happy New Year 2020. In short, there is time.

If you are confused as to which 1.5GB prepaid plan you should buy, here’s a guide that will help you decide:

Happy New Year 2020 vs Rs 555 plan

As mentioned before, Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan costs Rs 2,020 and it offers 1.5GB data per day (totalling at 547.5GB data), 12,000 minutes Jio to non-Jio FUP minutes and unlimited Jio to Jio calls for a span of 365 days. Jio’s Rs 555 plan, on the other hand, 1.5GB data per day (totalling at 126GB data) along with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 3,000 Jio to non-Jio minutes for a span of 84 days.

If you were to use the Rs 555 plan for a year, you will have to recharge four times a year. This would give you 504GB data for 336 days at a total cost of Rs 2,220. The Rs 555 plan if used for a year not only costs Rs 200 more but it also offers 43.5GB less than the Happy New Year plan, making the Rs 2,020 plan a better buy.

Happy New Year 2020 vs Rs 399 plan

Similarly, the Rs 399 plan offers 1.5GB data per day (totalling at 84GB data) along with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 2,000 Jio to non-Jio minutes for a span of 56 days.

If you were to use the Rs 399 plan for a year, you will have to recharge 6.5 times a year, which would give you roughly 546GB data for 364 days at the cost of Rs 2,593.5. While this plan if used for a year offers roughly the same data as that offered by Rs 2,020 plan, it costs Rs 573.5 more. Thus, making the Happy New Year 2020 plan a better buy.

Happy New Year 2020 vs Rs 199 plan

The Rs 199 plan, on the other hand, offers 1.5GB data per day (totalling at 42GB data) along with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1,000 Jio to non-Jio minutes for a span of 28 days.

If you were to use the Rs 199 plan for a year, you will have to recharge 13 times a year, which would give you roughly 546GB data for 364 days at the cost of Rs 2,587. Like the Rs 399 plan, this plan offers roughly the same data as that offered by Rs 2,020 plan. However, it costs Rs 567 more than the Happy New Year plan, making the Rs 2,020 plan a better option.