Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer: Get 100% cashback on recharge of Rs 399

Reliance Jio on Friday introduced Happy New Year for its subscribers. Under this new scheme, the operator is offering 100% cashback on recharge of Rs 399.

The cashback, however, can be availed in the form of AJIO coupon. Customers can redeem these coupons over and above existing AJIO offers.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year offer: How it works

Customers need to make recharge of Rs 399 on their Jio number. Reliance will credit AJIO coupons worth Rs 399 in the MyCoupons section in the MyJio application. The coupon can be redeemed on AJIO app and website on minimum purchase of Rs 1,000.

The offer is available for both existing and new Reliance Jio users. The offer is available starting today. The last day of the scheme is January 31, 2019. Reliance Jio subscribers can redeem these coupons on or before March 15, 2019.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 15:50 IST