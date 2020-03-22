e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Reliance Jio Haptik-powered coronavirus chatbot arrives on WhatsApp

Reliance Jio Haptik-powered coronavirus chatbot arrives on WhatsApp

The chatbot has been developed and implemented by Reliance Jio’s subsidiary Haptik Technologies Limited.

tech Updated: Mar 22, 2020 10:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
You can access the newly launched chatbot by sending a Whatsapp message to the number +91 9013151515.
You can access the newly launched chatbot by sending a Whatsapp message to the number +91 9013151515. (Mint)
         

The government of India has launched a chatbot called MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp to help answer citizens’ queries around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The chatbot has been developed and implemented by Reliance Jio’s subsidiary Haptik Technologies Limited.

“With WhatsApp user base in India crossing over 400 million, this is a medium to route basic hygiene practices around the virus,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

You can access the newly launched chatbot by sending a Whatsapp message to the number +91 9013151515. The chatbot would then respond to your queries in the same WhatsApp chat window.

Equipped with verified data from the Ministry of Health, the chatbot can resolve frequently asked questions pertaining to the novel coronavirus. This includes necessary precautionary measures, symptoms, correct and incorrect facts, helpline numbers, affected cases in the region, government advisories (including travel), informational videos etc.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio doubles data, non-Jio calling minutes on 4G vouchers: Check price, offers

The idea is to have the right information at the touch of a button while preventing the spread of this pandemic across the country by following basic hygiene practices, said the company.

Separately, Reliance Jio has also revised four of its 4G data plans by doubling the data capacity and calling minutes to non-Jio numbers. The lowest Rs 11 prepaid voucher now offers 800MB data and 75 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers while the highest Rs 101 voucher now offers 12GB of data and 1,000 Jio to non-Jio minutes.

tags
top news
Some coronavirus patients may need quarantine longer than 2 weeks: Study
Some coronavirus patients may need quarantine longer than 2 weeks: Study
13 security personnel missing after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh
13 security personnel missing after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Pakistan can face complete lockdown, say reports as Covid-19 cases spread rapidly
Pakistan can face complete lockdown, say reports as Covid-19 cases spread rapidly
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Covid-19 LIVE: 324 people affected nationwide, says Health Ministry
Covid-19 LIVE: 324 people affected nationwide, says Health Ministry
‘Best thing about him is…,’ Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli
‘Best thing about him is…,’ Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech