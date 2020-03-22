Reliance Jio Haptik-powered coronavirus chatbot arrives on WhatsApp

tech

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 10:05 IST

The government of India has launched a chatbot called MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp to help answer citizens’ queries around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The chatbot has been developed and implemented by Reliance Jio’s subsidiary Haptik Technologies Limited.

“With WhatsApp user base in India crossing over 400 million, this is a medium to route basic hygiene practices around the virus,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

You can access the newly launched chatbot by sending a Whatsapp message to the number +91 9013151515. The chatbot would then respond to your queries in the same WhatsApp chat window.

Equipped with verified data from the Ministry of Health, the chatbot can resolve frequently asked questions pertaining to the novel coronavirus. This includes necessary precautionary measures, symptoms, correct and incorrect facts, helpline numbers, affected cases in the region, government advisories (including travel), informational videos etc.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio doubles data, non-Jio calling minutes on 4G vouchers: Check price, offers

The idea is to have the right information at the touch of a button while preventing the spread of this pandemic across the country by following basic hygiene practices, said the company.

Separately, Reliance Jio has also revised four of its 4G data plans by doubling the data capacity and calling minutes to non-Jio numbers. The lowest Rs 11 prepaid voucher now offers 800MB data and 75 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers while the highest Rs 101 voucher now offers 12GB of data and 1,000 Jio to non-Jio minutes.