Reliance Jio has launched Rs 49, Rs 69 short validity plans for JioPhone users

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 11:36 IST

Reliance Jio has launched two short validity plans for the JioPhone users. These plans are worth Rs 49 and Rs 69 and they both come with a validity of 14 days.

According to the Jio website, the Rs 49 plan, which the company removed after tariff revision back in December last year, offers a total of 2GB high speed data. Once the 2GB limit is exhausted, the speed of the internet reduces to 64Kbps.

Apart from 2GB data, users also get 25 SMSs unlimited Jio to Jio minutes and 250 FUP minutes from Jio’s network to calls made on a non-Jio network. Additionally, users get a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

As far as the Rs 69 plan is concerned, users get a total of 7GB data at 0.5GB data per day along with 25 SMSs and a complimentary subscription of Jio apps. Users also get unlimited Jio to Jio minutes and 250 Jio to non-Jio minutes and unlimited Jio to Jio minutes.

Apart from introducing Rs 49 and Rs 69 plans for the JioPhone users, the company has also introduced a Rs 2121 plan for its Jio subscribers, which replaces the company’s Rs 2020 plan. This plan offers 1.5GB data per day that totals to 504GB data. It comes with a validity of 336 days and users get 12,000 Jio to non-Jio minutes along with 100 SMSs per day along with a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.