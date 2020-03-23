Reliance Jio launches Rs 251 work from home recharge plan

tech

Reliance Jio has introduced a new ‘work from home’ prepaid plan amid the coronavirus outbreak. Jio’s work from home plan solely offers data benefits and doesn’t come with additional offers.

This Jio plan is priced at Rs 251 and it offers 2GB data per day for 51 days. In total users get 102GB of data with this Jio recharge plan. Once the data limit is reached, users will still be able to use the internet but at 64 kbps speeds. Note that this recharge plan doesn’t offer calls or SMS and is only a data booster. Jio users will see this Rs 251 recharge plan advertised as a work from home plan on the MyJio app. On Jio’s website, this recharge plan is listed under the 4G data vouchers section.

Jio’s work from home plan comes shortly after BSNL and ACT Fibernet introduced the same for its users.

Jio had also revised all its 4G data vouchers last week. Jio’s 4G data vouchers start at Rs 11 which comes with 800MB of data and 75 minutes of non-Jio calls. The second 4G data voucher priced at Rs 21 with 2GB data and 200 minutes of non-Jio calling minutes. As for the third 4G data voucher which is available at Rs 51, this one offers 6GB of data and 500 minutes of non-Jio calling minutes.

The most expensive in this list is priced at Rs 101 and this 4G data voucher comes with 12GB of data and 1,000 minutes if Jio to non-Jio calls. The telco essentially doubled the data and non-Jio calling minutes on each of its 4G data vouchers. Also, like the Rs 251 recharge plan the 4G data vouchers work with an active Jio plan. Also, the internet speed will reduce to 64 kbps once the data limit is reached.