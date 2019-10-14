Reliance Jio launches AI-based video call digital Assistant at IMC 2019

tech

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:57 IST

Reliance Jio at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) introduced an Artificial Intelligence-driven video call digital assistant. The digital video call assistant can be accessed via 4G video call and is aimed at improving customer support and communication. Reliance Jio has partnered with US-based Radisys, a Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary, for the new AI bot.

Reliance Jio claims its video bot can use AI-based platform to understand customers’ queries and provide an appropriate answer. The bot also comes with an auto-learning feature for automatically improve accuracy.

The company hopes the new bot solution will help small businesses to create their own versions without needing to know coding. Reliance Jio’s new video calling AI bot can also be customised for different customer requirements and different sectors. Enterprises will also have the option to further customise the avatar the bot to suit their customers.

“This AI based customer care avatar can be invoked by the users by simply dialling a video call enabled helpline. The AI video call bot will come with multilingual capabilities to enable brands communicate with customers in a language of their choice,” said Reliance Jio in a release.

The new digital assistant comes months after Reliance Jio introduced ‘Jio Saarthi’ assistant to make it easier for users to recharge online. The Jio Saarthi assistant, integrated within Reliance Jio’s MyJio app, comes with support for Hindi and English languages. The assistant helps users at each step of making an online recharge.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 17:56 IST