Reliance Jio launches ‘All-in-One’ plans for JioPhone users with more data and calling benefits

tech

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:31 IST

Reliance Jio on Friday launched ‘All-in-One’ plans for JioPhone users with more calling and data benefits. The new plans also include 500 offnet minutes to cover calling on rival networks such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Reliance Jio claims the new All-in-One plans offer 25x more value than the competition. Here are the full details of the plans.

The cheapest plan is priced at Rs 75. Under this plan, users get Jio-to-Jio free calls, 500 offnet minutes and 3GB data (0.1GB daily). With Rs 125 plan, users Jio-to-Jio free calls, 500 offnet minutes and 14GB data (0.5GB daily). For Rs 155, Reliance Jio subscribers get Jio-to-Jio free calls, 500 offnet minutes and 28GB data (1GB daily). The Rs 185 plan, which is also the most expensive plan, has Jio-to-Jio free calls, 500 offnet minutes and 56GB data (2GB daily).

This is second big offer for Reliance JioPhone users in India. Earlier, the company launched a scheme under which users can buy and gift the smart feature phone for as starting price of Rs 808. Users can bundle the smart feature phones with up to 13 months of recharge. The most expensive bundle is priced at Rs 1,996.

Reliance Jio earlier this month introduced ‘All-in-One’ plans for prepaid customers. The company introduced three new plans, priced at Rs 222, Rs 333, and Rs 444 respectively. The new plans come with 2GB daily data and validity between one-month, two-month, and three-month. All the plans come with free Jio-to-Jio free calls and 1,000 offnet minutes.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 13:30 IST