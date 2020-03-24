Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: Here’s how it works

tech

Reliance Jio announced a bunch of initiatives it is taking up to help tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. Jio also launched its coronavirus symptom checker tool for everyone in India. This tool can be accessed through the MyJio app and from Jio’s website as well.

Reliance Jio users should see a banner for the Covid-19 symptom checker when they open the MyJio app. Users can also manually select it under the ‘Coronavirus - Info and Tools’ section. On Jio’s website, this Covid-19 symptom checker can be found under the ‘Corona Harega’ banner. Scroll down to find the Covid-19 symptom checker and tap on it.

How it works

The symptom checker basically asks a series of questions to determine if the person may be suspected of coronavirus. First thing is to select whether you’re checking it for yourself, parent, spouse, child or someone else. You will then be required to enter details like gender, age group and if you have any health conditions. Following these will be a series of questions based on the symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, shortness of breath and more. It also asks for your travel history or anyone you may know.

The Covid-19 symptom checker determines the user’s condition based on the answers given. It isn’t an ultimate decider of whether the user has indeed contracted the virus or not. It’s also advised that users consult doctors if they are indeed not feeling well.

In addition to the symptom checker, there’s also a list of test centres, statistics on Covid-19 cases and FAQs. Jio has also listed national and state helpline numbers for Covid-19.