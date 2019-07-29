Reliance Jio launches ‘Jio Saarthi’ digital assistant for online recharges: Here’s how it works

tech

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:16 IST

Reliance Jio has launched a digital assistant ‘Jio Saarthi’ to make it easier for users to recharge online. The voice assistant has been integrated in Reliance’s MyJio app and supports Hindi and English languages for now. Reliance plans to add 12 regional languages in the near future.

The Jio Saarthi voice assistant essentially guides users through every step of making an online recharge. For instance, it helps locate where to tap to enter card details or how to find your card number or expiry date and where to enter it. While the feature has been integrated within the MyJio app, Reliance Jio will send a notification to users who have never done an online recharge.

How to recharge online via Reliance Jio Saarthi

Step 1: Open MyJio app on your smartphone. Jio Saarthi appears near the recharge button. Tap on the button to activate the assistant.

Step 2: The assistant will then prompt you to choose between the available recharge plans. Click on buy after selecting the data plan.

Step 3: Jio Saarthi then asks you to choose the payment options such as UPI, debit ATM card, net banking, credit card and JioMoney among others.

Step 4: For card payment, Jio Saarthi tells you where to enter the card number and other necessary details such as expiry date and CVV number.

Step 5: Enter your name and verify the payment through the OTP you receive on your device. Tap on submit.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 15:16 IST