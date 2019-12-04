Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans: Check new prices, validity and other details

tech

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced revised all-in-one plans for its subscribers. The revised plans will come into effect on December 6, 2019.

1-month

Reliance Jio’s base all-in-one monthly plan costs Rs 199. The plan features 28 days of validity, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

With the Rs 249 plan, you get 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

For Rs 349, Reliance Jio subscribers get 3GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

2-month

The second plan, priced at Rs 399, gives two months of validity, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 2,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

For Rs 444, users get 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 2,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

3-month

The third plan is priced at Rs 555. The validity of this plan is three months and comes with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 3,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

For Rs 599, users get 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 3,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

12-month

The fourth plan is priced at Rs 2,199. The validity of the plan is 12 months and features 1.5GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 12,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

Reliance Jio is also bundling JioPrime benefits including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioHealthHub.

“Further to its last statement dated 1 st December 2019, Jio, the world’s largest mobile data operator, today announced the “NEW ALL-IN-ONE PLANS”. These plans will provide up to 300% more benefits to the Jio consumers, upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally,” said Reliance Jio in a release.

Reliance Jio joins Airtel and Vodafone Idea in increasing tariffs for mobile subscribers in India. Airtel earlier this week revised prices of its prepaid plans including monthly and longer-term plans. Airtel said its new plans represent 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day. Airtel’s hiked tariffs also include fair usage policy on unlimited calling from its network to other networks.

Vodafone Idea has also increased its tariffs in India by up to 40%. The change has affected Vodafone Idea’s combo vouchers, unlimited packs with 28, 84, and 365 days of validity.