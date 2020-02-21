Reliance Jio launches new Rs 2,121 yearly plan with 504GB data and more

tech

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 14:47 IST

Reliance Jio has introduced a new yearly plan for its users. The new Jio yearly plan priced at Rs 2,121 replaces the older yearly plan which was available at Rs 2,020.

Jio’s new yearly plan comes with validity of 336 days. Under this plan, Jio users will get 1.5GB data per day which comes to 504GB in total. Jio to Jio calls will be unlimited on this yearly plan. As for calls made to non-Jio numbers, users will get 12,000 free minutes. Post this, Jio users can recharge with different top up plans available for non-Jio calls.

This Jio yearly plan also comes with unlimited SMS which is 100 per day. It also gives users access to Jio’s suite of apps. Also, once the daily data limit is reached users can continue using the internet but at a slower speed of 64 Kbps. Jio’s new plan falls under the 1.5GB per day category.

Other Jio plans offering 1.5GB per day include Rs 555 with 84 days validity and 126GB data. There’s one priced at Rs 399 with 56 days validity and 84GB data. At the bottom, there’s the Rs 199 Jio plan which comes with 28 days validity and 42GB data.

Prior to this, Jio had launched the Happy New Year 2020 plan priced at Rs 2,020 for its users. This plan offered 365 days of validity, 1.5GB data daily and unlimited calls to Jio numbers. Non-Jio calls were limited to 12,000 minutes.