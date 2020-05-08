e-paper
Home / Tech / Reliance Jio launches new Rs 2,399 annual plan with 2GB per day data

Reliance Jio launches new Rs 2,399 annual plan with 2GB per day data

Reliance Jio has also introduced new add-on data packs with no daily data capping. Check Jio’s new plans here.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 17:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan
Reliance Jio launches new plan
Reliance Jio launches new plan(REUTERS)
         

Reliance Jio on Friday launched a new annual plan with more data and calling benefits. Priced at Rs 2,399, Reliance Jio’s new plan is aimed at Work from Home uses.

For Rs 2,399, Reliance Jio users get 2GB data per day. The plan offers unlimited voice and SMS. The validity of the plan is 365 days.

The new annual plan joins the company’s Rs 2,121 scheme which comes with 1.5GB data per day. It also has unlimited voice and SMS and validity of 336 days.

In comparison, Airtel’s Rs 2,398 annual plan comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice and SMS benefits, and validity of 365 days. Vodafone’s Rs 2,399 plan comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice and SMS benefits, and validity of 365 days.

Jio introduces new add on packs for Work from Home users
Jio introduces new add on packs for Work from Home users ( Jio )

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio brings back Rs 4,999 plan

Apart from the new plan, Reliance Jio has also launched new data add-on pack. These plans have no daily data capping. The new “Work from Home” packs are priced at Rs 151, Rs 201, and Rs 251. The plans come with 30GB, 40GB, and 50GB data respectively.

These plans come in addition to the company’s existing add on packs priced at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 31, Rs 51, and Rs 101.

