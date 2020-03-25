e-paper
Home / Tech / Reliance Jio launches Rs 251 Work from Home plan: 5 Things you need to know about it

Reliance Jio launches Rs 251 Work from Home plan: 5 Things you need to know about it

India has been placed under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, which in turn has forced employees to work from home. Amid the present scenario, Reliance Jio has launched a Rs 251 plan for its users.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
This plan is available only for the prepaid users.
The coronavirus outbreak in India has forced employees to work from home. Amid the present scenario, Reliance Jio has launched a new Work from Home plan for its prepaid users. The newly introduced Rs 251 plan offers added data benefits to the users without giving them additional voice calling minutes.

It’s worth noting that Jio’s Work from Plan follows similar plans introduced by BSNL and Act Fibernet for their users. While BSNL’s Work@Home plan offers 5GB data per day at the speed of 10Mbps to all its landline users, ACT Fibernet is offering broadband speed of up to 300 Mbps along with unlimited FUP to its users at no additional cost.

Coming back to Reliance Jio, here are five things you should know about Jio’s Rs 251 plan:

-- The Rs 251 Work from Plan offers 2GB data per day and it is valid for a period of 51 days. In total users get 102GB data for a period of 51 days.

-- Once users exhaust the daily allotted data limit, the speed of the network reduces to 64Kbps.

-- Users will not get any SMS or call benefits as a part of this plan.

-- Users will also not get complimentary access to Jio apps.

-- To get SMS and call benefits, users can opt for a different 4G recharge pack such as the Rs 101 plan that offers a total of 12GB data along with 1,000 Jio to non-Jio minutes or the Rs 51 plan that offers 6GB data and 500 Jio to non-Jio minutes

