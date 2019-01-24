Reliance Jio launches Rs 594 and Rs 297 long validity plans for JioPhone users

Reliance Jio on Thursday launched two new long validity plans for Jio Phone users. The two plans are priced at Rs 594 and Rs 247.

Under the Rs 594 plan, JioPhone users get unlimited daily data and complimentary access to Jio applications for 168 days (roughly six months). The unlimited high speed data, however, is limited to 0.5GB thereafter the speed is reduced to 64Kbps. The plan also includes 300 SMSes for 28 days.

Under the Rs 297 plan, JioPhone users get the same benefits but for 84 days (about three months). The plan includes unlimited voice calls, complimentary access to Jio applications, and 300 SMSes.

Reliance Jio Phone: Full specifications

Jio Phone comes with a 2.4-inch display with T9 physical keyboard. The smart feature phone has a 2-megapixel camera at the rear and a 0.3-megapixel (VGA) camera on the front. Running on KaiOS, Jio Phone supports 4G VoLTE support, FM radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.

Jio Phone is fuelled by a 2,000mAh battery. It has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The phone also comes pre-loaded with JioApps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV and more.

ALSO READ: Reliance JioPhone 2 vs JioPhone: Full specifications, price, features compared

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:57 IST