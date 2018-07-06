Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama offer: Everything you need to know

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of JioPhone 2 feature phone. Along with the new device and high-speed JioGigaFiber broadband service, Jio also introduced a new “Monsoon Hungama” Offer.

Under the new Monsoon Hungama Offer, users can exchange their feature phone (any brand) for a new JioPhone for Rs 501. Note that the scheme is available on the current model of JioPhone, and not the JioPhone 2 which is scheduled to go on sale on August 15. The Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer will be available from July 21.

Reliance Jio has also clarified that WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube apps will be coming to both the models of JioPhone. These apps will be rolled out August 15. “The existing JioPhone owners will also be able to download these apps on their phones from the JioPhone App store when they become available,” according to Jio. The company will be announcing more details about the new JioPhone 2 and the current plan in the coming days.

Reliance Jio disrupted the telecom space last year with its aggressive data plans and free calling offers. The company since then has rolled out postpaid services and continued to compete with Airtel and Vodafone to offer more data benefits to consumers at affordable price points.

The company also bet big on the entry-level phone segment with JioPhone, a phone with smart features in a feature phone form factor. Available for Rs 1,500 (refundable after three years), JioPhone also supports fast 4G LTE. Jio on Thursday revealed it had sold 25 million units since its launch in August last year.