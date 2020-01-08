Reliance Jio now supports voice calls over Wi-Fi: Step-by-step guide to activate it on your phone

tech

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:03 IST

Reliance Jio on Wednesday rolled out voice and video over Wi-Fi service in India. Jio’s VoWiFi calling service will be available to all users across India and it will support over 150 smartphone models.

As the name suggests, VoWiFi allows users to make voice and video calls through Wi-Fi network. Jio’s Wi-Fi calling service works with any Wi-Fi network unlike Airtel’s which is compatible only with the company’s Xstream Fiber broadband. Jio’s Wi-Fi calling service has started rolling out across India and it will be available to all users by January 16.

Jio customers are now capable of making Wi-Fi calls but this service also requires compatible smartphones. If you are a Jio customer and have a smartphone that supports Wi-Fi calling here’s how you can get use the service.

Step 1: Open the settings menu on your phone.

Step 2: Scroll down and open ‘Connections’.

Step 3: Look for Wi-Fi calling and turn it on.

How to turn on Wi-Fi calling for Jio customers. ( Reliance Jio )

Once Wi-Fi calling is turned on users can simply make calls normally as they do on cellular networks. The switch between Wi-Fi and cellular network will take place automatically according to whichever provides better connectivity. Also, Jio recommends keeping VoLTE along with Wi-Fi for a better calling experience.

There’s no additional charge for making calls via Wi-Fi and it will be regarded as a regular voice call. It will instead consume data from the Wi-Fi network being used. Jio says that Wi-Fi calling charges half MB per minute. Wi-Fi calling is also applicable on roaming.

Jio’s Wi-Fi calling supports a total of 12 smartphone brands including Apple, Coolpad, Google, Infinix, itel, Lava, Mobiistar, Motorola, Samsung, TECNO, Vivo and Xiaomi. Jio customers can find out if their phone is compatible through this link.