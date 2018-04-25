Reliance Jio offers 112GB free data for IPL 2018 streaming: Here’s how to get it

Reliance Jio has launched a new ‘JioPhone Match Pass’ offer, giving users more ‘free’ options to watch IPL 2018 matches. This offer allows Jio users to avail up to 112GB of 4G data on having their friends purchase a JioPhone.

At the same time, Reliance Jio Prime members can stream IPL 2018 matches for free via Jio TV on the Hotstar app.

Jio users can refer friends to buy a JioPhone and in doing so they can get up to 112GB of free data with validity for 56 days. The total amount of data will be credited to their Jio account after 10 friends purchase a JioPhone using their referral. Jio will also choose two customers every week with the highest number of friends having bought the JioPhone for its Dhan Dhana Dhan show.

How the 112GB free data scheme works

8GB of data will be activated for the first four friends who buy a JioPhone. Here, 8GB of data will be added for each friend amounting to 32GB in total with validity of four days. Once the 5th friend purchases a JioPhone, you will get 24GB of data valid for 12 days.

For the next four friends, 8GB of data each will be added with the same validity of four days. Finally, for the 10th friend you get 24GB of data with validity for 12 days. For all data packs 2GB of data per day will be available for usage. In total you get 112GB of free data.

For your friends who purchase the JioPhone will get 8GB of data pack with validity of four days.

How to participate for JioPhone Match Pass

Your friends will first need to call the toll-free number 1800-890-8900 and enter your Jio number along with their area PIN code.

After this, your friends can either visit a Jio retailer or Jio’s website to purchase the device.