e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Reliance Jio offers 24-hour grace plan with unlimited Jio calls to prepaid users

Reliance Jio offers 24-hour grace plan with unlimited Jio calls to prepaid users

Jio prepaid plans post expiry are receiving a 24-hour grace plan with unlimited calls to Jio numbers.

tech Updated: May 12, 2020 13:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Reliance Jio hasn’t officially announced this new offer but prepaid users are reportedly receiving it.
Reliance Jio hasn’t officially announced this new offer but prepaid users are reportedly receiving it.(REUTERS)
         

Reliance Jio is reportedly offering a grace plan of 24 hours post the expiry of prepaid plans. Jio prepaid users will get to make unlimited calls to Jio numbers for 24 hours even after the recharge validity expires.

This was first spotted by OnlyTech, and the grace plan was activated immediately after a recharge expired. Based on the report, one user’s Jio recharge plan of Rs 98 had expired after which the 24-hour grace plan with unlimited calls to Jio users was activated.

It should be applicable to all prepaid recharges whose validity expires. Jio prepaid users can verify this by checking the ‘My Plan’ section from MyJio app. If the grace plan is activated then it will show up under the My Plan section. There is however no announcement from Jio on this as yet.

Last month Jio had extended free incoming calls for prepaid users due to Covid-19. Even if the prepaid plan expired, users could still receive incoming calls. This was introduced by other telcos like Airtel and Vodafone Idea as well following TRAI’s request to increase the validity of prepaid plans.

Jio also introduced recharges via ATM machines in partnership with popular banks like SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. It also launched the Jio Associate program through which users recharge for others and earn some commission in the process.

top news
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Anand Mahindra praises this parking idea, says can help redesign factory layouts
Anand Mahindra praises this parking idea, says can help redesign factory layouts
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In