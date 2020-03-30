Reliance Jio offers 2GB free data per day amid lockdown

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:16 IST

Lockdown owing to the COVID-19 outbreak has forced people in India to work from home. Amid the present situation, Reliance Jio has introduced several plans for its customers that are aimed at helping people work swiftly from their homes. The company has not only doubled data and non-Jio calling minutes on its 4G pack but it has also introduced special Work from Home plans for its users. Now, the company has introduced a new Jio Data Pack for its customers.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, the company’s Jio Data Plan offers 2GB data per data to the users. When users exhaust this limit, their internet speed will automatically reduce to 64Kbps. However, users will not get any voice benefits under this plan.

As per the report, Jio started rolling out this plan two days back for no additional cost. It will be available till April 1, 2020, which means that it will offer 8GB additional data to users at no additional cost. The company will automatically update this plan. However, if users are unable to access this plan, they can turn to their My Jio App to see if the plan is active.

Separately, the company has also announced a special plan that will enable users to recharge their mobile numbers from their nearest ATMs. This feature is available at SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank and Standard Chartered Bank ATMs.