Reliance Jio offers 50% discount on Dineout bookings: Here’s how to get it

tech

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:02 IST

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced its partnership with dining platform, Dineout. Jio users will have access to offers on Dineout during the month-long ‘Great Indian Restaurant Festival’ which starts today and will continue till September 1. This is the fourth edition of GIRF which was first introduced in 2017 to promote the dining out culture in India.

This offer is exclusive for Reliance Jio users who are on the Dineout platform. This offer will be applicable wherever Dineout is operational in India. Dineout is available in 17 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai and Goa. The dining out platform is also partnered with over 8,000 restaurants in India.

To begin with, Jio users will get Rs 100 off on their first booking fee through Dineout. On booking tables through Dineout, users get offers like discounts on the bill and 1+1 on food, drinks and buffets. Jio users will also get flat 50% discount on their total bill, food bill, drinks bill and buffets as well.

Jio users need to use Dineout coupons to claim this offer. The coupons are available in the ‘Coupons’ section in MyJio app.

Reliance Jio is also prepping its GigaFiber launch in India. Jio’s GigaFiber service is expected to launch in India this month. The telco will most likely share more information on GigaFiber data plan pricing at its Annual General Meeting on August 12. Jio began trials of GigaFiber last year and is yet to commercially launch the service. Reliance could offer JioGigaFiber plans starting as low as Rs 500 per month.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 17:50 IST