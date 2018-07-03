Reliance Jio offers JioFi 4G router at an effective price of Rs 499

Reliance Jio has introduced a new scheme for its postpaid users where they can get the JioFi router at an effective price of Rs 499 against an sticker price of Rs 999.

The scheme is available for those customers who buy a new JioFi along with a new Jio post paid SIM and use that SIM in the JioFi device. Jio has already rolled out the plan, starting from July 3.

The Rs 500 cashback will be rolled out in form of credit in the postpaid account, on payment of monthly bills for 12 consecutive cycles (which will be adjusted against next postpaid invoices).

Along with the new JioFi + Jio SIM bundle, Reliance Jio is offering a Rs 199 unlimited monthly plan. Under this plan, customers will get unlimited data with no daily data limits and 50p/min international calling facility as well.

Reliance Jio recently launched “Zero Touch” postpaid plans in India. The operator is offering its postpaid subscribers more data benefits, cheaper international calling rates, and roaming tariffs.

The operator introduced an affordable Rs 199 data plan under which users get 25GB of monthly data. This also includes free voice calls in addition with unlimited SMS and subscription to Jio apps.