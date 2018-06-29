Reliance Jio Oppo Monsoon offer: Here’s how to get up to 3.2TB of 4G data

Reliance Jio has introduced a new scheme for customers purchasing a new Oppo smartphone. Under the scheme called “JIO Oppo Monsoon Offer”, the operator is offering up to 3.2TB of Jio 4G data and benefits up to Rs 4,900.

The offer is available for all the Oppo phones. Both new and old Reliance Jio customers are eligible for the scheme. Reliance Jio will give you 3GB of data per day (for 28 days) with any of the Rs 198 or Rs 299 recharge denominations. To avail the maximum data benefit, you will have to make 39 recharges.

Reliance Jio will be giving instant cashback benefits of Rs 1,800 which can be redeemed in 36 cashback vouchers, each worth Rs 50. Also, users will get Jio Money Credit up to Rs 1,800 in three equal tranches of Rs 600.

The credits will be given post 13th, 26th and 39th recharges. Customers will be given discount coupons worth Rs 1,300 from MakeMyTrip. The discount coupons are valid till March 31, 2018.

Note that this scheme is different than Jio’s current 100GB data bundle with select Oppo handsets. The operator is offering 100GB of additional data to OPPO F5, F3, F3 Plus, F1 Plus smartphone users. One can avail the benefit by making 10 recharges with each recharge adding 10GB of data.

It is also offering 60GB of additional data on phones like OPPO F1s, A33F, A37F, A37Fw, A57, and A71. To avail the benefit, one has to make at least six recharges, with each recharge adding 10GB of data.