Reliance Jio, PhonePe offer 42GB monthly data for Rs 100: How it works

Reliance Jio on Wednesday introduced a new scheme under which it is offering Rs 100 discount on its top-selling Rs 399 plan. The latest scheme is part of Jio’s second anniversary special surprise plans. The company recently launched a scheme under which it offered 16GB of complimentary data to all of its prepaid users.

For its latest scheme, Jio has partnered with PhonePe payment platform. The new plan is available for all Jio users from September 12 and September 21.

How it works

The new plan comes with Rs 100 instant discount on the Rs 399 data plan which offers 1.5GB daily data with 84 days of validity. With the discount, the effective price of the plan comes down to Rs 100 per month.

The instant discount has two components – Rs 50 discount for Jio prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio application, and Rs 50 instant cashback when payment is made via PhonePe within MyJio application.

How to get Rs 100 discount on Jio’s top-selling plan (Jio)

Reliance Jio: 2nd anniversary

Reliance Jio earlier this month launched a Celebrations Pack under which it offered 2GB free data daily for four days to its users. The scheme is being rolled out in two phases. The company offered two vouchers of 8GB of data (2GB of free data for four days). The first voucher will be credited by September 20. The second voucher will be available in October. The company is also offering 1GB of free 4G data on buying Daily Milk chocolates.

Reliance Jio entered the Indian telecom space in 2016 with disruptive data plans and unlimited free voice calls. The company claims to have 200 million wireless data subscribers. In the second quarter of 2018, Jio registered 642 crore GB data consumption with an average of 10.6 GB per user per month. Its network registered 744 minutes of voice calls per month per subscriber.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 12:03 IST