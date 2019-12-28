Reliance Jio postpaid plans: All you need to know

tech

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 15:53 IST

Reliance Industries Limited’s Jio has one main plan for its postpaid users along with a bunch of add-ons. The plan, which is priced at Rs 199, offers 25 GB data and unlimited on-net calls. Charges of 100 text messages per day are also included in this plan along with a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

If you just take the basic Rs 199 plan, you get 100 messages per day, 25GB of data and unlimited net calls. If there are more things you want, you have to check out the add-ons. We’ve listed them for you, read on.

The brand also offers a Global ISD pack at a price of Rs 501 that is valid for a period of 28 days and gives users a talk time worth Rs 551. Users can also get good rates for ISD calls in 230 countries across 13975 country area codes using the Jio International Service. The ISD Combo Pack also offers five international text messages free in addition to the talk time benefit.

Apart from the Global ISD Pack, Reliance Jio has a plan worth Rs 1,101, valid for a period of 28 days and offers international roaming usage of Rs 1,211.

Apart from that, Jio also has an option of PayGo wherein users can pay as ‘Pay As You GO. With this facility, mobile data can be used at a price of Rs 0.1 per 10KB, call to India, outgoing local call, and incoming call per minute is priced at Rs 10. Each outgoing text message will be charged at a price of Rs 10, while an outgoing international call will cost one Rs 100 per minute.

In case the user is activating this pack for the first time, he or she needs to ensure that their number is connected to the Jio network. After purchasing the pack, you need to restart the device after a period of 15 minutes.

International roaming services are not applicable on JioFi and JioPhone device. Moreover, the pack benefits are applicable only on the preferred partner network in the visited country, if any other partner is chosen then the standard rates will be applicable.

