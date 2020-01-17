e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Tech / Reliance Jio Q3 2019 results: Reveals ‘elimination’ of 22.3 million users

Reliance Jio Q3 2019 results: Reveals ‘elimination’ of 22.3 million users

Reliance Jio now has a subscriber base of 370 million but the telco lost a fair amount of users this quarter.

tech Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Reliance Jio Q3 results announced.
Reliance Jio Q3 results announced.(REUTERS)
         

Reliance Jio on Friday announced its subscriber base has reached 370 million as of December 31, 2019. The telco added 14.8 million users during the third quarter of FY20. Jio however said there was an “elimination” of 22.3 million users this quarter.

Jio also said there was an elimination of 22.3 million subscribers during this quarter owing to TRAI’s decision of reviewing IUC charges. These users were primarily heavy voice users. Jio’s outgoing traffic in overall offnet traffic also reduced to 48% by the end of the quarter due to IUC charges. Jio started charging users for voice calls after TRAI’s decision to review IUC charges. IUC is basically the cost paid by one mobile telecom operator to another when its customers make outgoing mobile calls to the other operator’s customers.

At the same time, Jio added 14.8 million users to reach a subscriber base of 370 million. Jio ended the previous quarter with 355.2 million subscribers as on September 30, 2019. Jio said there was a strong gross addition of 37.1 million during this quarter. The telco added 135.7 million subscribers during the previous 12 months.

Data consumption still remains key for Jio consumers with average data consumption per user per month of 11.1GB. Voice consumption on Jio is at an average of 760 minutes per user per month.

tags
top news
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
‘Don’t do politics over Delhi gang rape case’: Kejriwal tells Smriti Irani
‘Don’t do politics over Delhi gang rape case’: Kejriwal tells Smriti Irani
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice, Australia five down
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice, Australia five down
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech